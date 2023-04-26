Fast, Smooth & Safe: For Commuters, Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way the Perfect Example of 'Vikas' on Right Track

If you leave the politics aside, the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is truly a smooth and convenient drive down between the cities. It not only cuts travel time by more than half but also gets the travellers to drive into Mysuru with a smile — not before stopping to take a selfie with the architectural marvel.

Driving through the 10-lane, access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (NH-275), News18 covered the 119-kilometre stretch in less than 80 minutes with no traffic or heavy vehicles slowing down other vehicles as seen on most highways.

Built under the government of India’s flagship programme Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore, the expressway has made the ride extremely smooth, say commuters.

How the Bangalore-Mysuru Expressway has helped in bringing the two cities closer | News18's @Rohini_Swamy talks to the locals about their experience!#BangaloreMysuruExpressway #Bangalore #Mysuru pic.twitter.com/rGnOiSiOZS— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 26, 2023

“This is the kind of development that should take place across India and being a citizen of India, this is what we expect. I had a meeting at 5pm in Mysuru. I left Bengaluru at 3.45pm and now it’s almost time and I am already here,” said Rajeev, a businessman who experienced the expressway for the first time since its launch.

“The drive is very smooth and we did not have to worry about vehicles crisscrossing or people trying to cut across, causing mishaps,” said Aman, another commuter.

Ashwini, who sells tender coconut near the toll booth of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, speaks of how the access-controlled lanes have reduced risk to lives.

“The new expressway has reduced accidents which were common on the old highway as there were many entry and exit points to the nearby villages. I lost a family member in an accident like that. The new expressway makes me feel safe when my husband, who drives a tempo, brings the coconuts from the farm to sell by the roadside,” she said.

Another traveller who frequently drives between Wayanad and Bengaluru said he feels less fatigued with the new road.

“I travel often between Kerala and Bengaluru. Today, I am traveling with my elderly parents and family and they also appreciate how the new expressway has made the ride smoother and less tiring,” said Darshan.

The expressway has not only brought the two cities closer but also made travel to nearby destinations like Wayanad, Ooty, and Chikkamagalur a more pleasant experience.

Murthy has been shuttling between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in his truck which transports grains and vegetables. He finds the new expressway time-saving since the journey that took him six hours can now be covered in just four hours. “It is very good and even my truck now is ready to pay the toll as the road has cut time.”

The fully access-controlled expressway has 6-10 lanes and was built in two phases with 50 bypasses, 64 underpasses, 19 large bridges, 44 small bridges, and four railway over bridges (ROB) end to end. Though the work on the expressway officially began in 2019 and was expected to be completed in two years, the pandemic delayed it further. It was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

It is not just Mysuru that will benefit from the new highway but neighbouring destinations in Karnataka like Kodagu, Mangaluru, and Chikkamagaluru and tourist destinations bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu have also come closer to Bengaluru.

