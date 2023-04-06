CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Fatal Family Feud: Father Kills Son Over Chicken Curry in Karnataka

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 09:47 IST

Bengaluru, India

The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

A 32-year-old man was killed in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka after his father reportedly struck him with a wooden club during an argument over not being able to get a bit of chicken curry that was prepared at home. The incident occurred on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday, they said.

Sources said the chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by Shivaram’s father by the time he returned home. The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

Subrahmanya police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the accused. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

