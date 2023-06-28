CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Father of Bride Killed by Neighbour on Wedding Eve in Kerala
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 10:22 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

The victim was hit on the head with a hand shovel and had collapsed at the site (Representational image/PTI)

All four assailants have been taken into custody, but their arrest is yet to be recorded

In a tragic incident, the father of a bride was killed near Kallambalam here allegedly by her neighbour on the eve of her wedding, police said on Wednesday.

Raju (61) was allegedly killed by his neighbour Jishnu, also a former friend of his daughter, following an altercation with him on June 27.

Jishnu was also accompanied by his brother Jijin and their two friends Shyam and Manu at the time of the incident, police said, adding that all of them were aged between 25 and 30 years.

The victim was hit on the head with a hand shovel and had collapsed at the site and on being taken to the hospital was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The exact reason for the altercation is not yet known and the inquest proceedings are ongoing, they said.

All four assailants have been taken into custody, but their arrest is yet to be recorded. Further details would be available after the inquest, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
