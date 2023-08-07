Father of Minor Rape Victim From Rajasthan Attempts To Jump Onto Daughter's Burning Pyre

The father of the 12-year old gang-rape victim from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara attempted to jump onto the burning pyre of his daughter. As per a PTI report, the father of the minor victim was inconsolable and struggled to find the strength to stand. He was held by family members and others at the cremation ground.

As per an India Today report, the father of the girl injured himself while trying to jump onto the burning pyre. He was later taken to a district hospital for treatment.

The director of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Dr. Arun Gaur said that his condition was now out of danger. His parameters were reported to be normal.

The minor girl who went missing on August 2 was allegedly raped and murdered, following which her charred remains were found in a coal furnace.

As of now, five people have been arrested in connection to the case.

BHILWARA GANG-RAPE CASE: BACKGROUND

The minor who went missing had gone to a field in the village to graze goats. The family members and villagers started searching for the girl and gradually found a bangle near a coal furnace. Following this, the villagers informed the police. They further alleged that the girl was gang-raped, thrown into the coal furnace and was burnt alive.

Enraged over the incident, the villagers sat for a protest and demanded that justice should be served for the 12-year old.

Some of the body parts of the minor were allegedly burnt in the furnace while other parts were disposed of in a nearby pond in a bid to tamper all evidence, the police said.

Just few days before this incident, two teenage sisters were allegedly raped at a brick kiln by two co-workers of their father in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Police have reported that both the girls are pregnant.