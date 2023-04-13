CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Father-Son Duo Killed in Kolkata Fire
Father-Son Duo Killed in Kolkata Fire

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 10:32 IST

Kolkata, India

A police officer said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Representational Image/PTI)

The fire broke out at 7.20 am at a shoe label printing unit located beside Hotel Albela in Kolkata's Tiljala area earlier today

A father-son duo was killed and another person was critically injured in a fire at a shoe label printing unit in Kolkata on Thursday, police said.

The fire broke out at 7.20 am at the unit located beside Hotel Albela in the Tiljala area and efforts are being made by four fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, a police officer said.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
