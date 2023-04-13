Father-Son Duo Killed in Kolkata Fire

A father-son duo was killed and another person was critically injured in a fire at a shoe label printing unit in Kolkata on Thursday, police said.

The fire broke out at 7.20 am at the unit located beside Hotel Albela in the Tiljala area and efforts are being made by four fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, a police officer said.

The injured person has been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

