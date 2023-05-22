CHANGE LANGUAGE
Father-Son Killed, 8 Injured in Accident in UP's Ballia

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:23 IST

Ballia, India

The injured are being treated at the government hospital in Nagra. (Representational Image/ANI)

A jeep and a Scorpio collided near the Inderpur petrol pump. Ramashankar Chauhan (45) and his father Khichdi Chauhan (65) were killed as the jeep turned turtle upon impact while eight others were injured

A father-son duo was killed while eight people sustained injuries in a collision between two SUVs in the Gadwar area of the district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the crash caused one of the vehicles to flip upon impact.

A jeep and a Scorpio collided near the Inderpur petrol pump. Ramashankar Chauhan (45) and his father Khichdi Chauhan (65) were killed as the jeep turned turtle upon impact while eight others were injured, a police officer said.

    The injured are being treated at the government hospital in Nagra, he said.

    The victims from Majhouva village were on their way to attend a ceremony, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
