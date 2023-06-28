Fifty Fifty FF-55 Winning Numbers for Wednesday, June 28 LIVE; Here’s GUESSING Numbers for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 1 Crore!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the results for Fifty Fifty FF-55 lucky draw for Wednesday, June 28 at 3 pm. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-55 lucky draw here.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 GUESSING NUMBERS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 PRIZE DETAILS
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 LOTTERY
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com
STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’
STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’
STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
HOW TO CHECK FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 LOTTERY RESULT?
- Participants of FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
- Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
- Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
- The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY
Winners of FIFTY FIFTY FF-55 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.