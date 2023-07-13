CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » FIR Registered Against Former Minister & BJP MLA Munirathna for Using Explosives for Quarrying
1-MIN READ

FIR Registered Against Former Minister & BJP MLA Munirathna for Using Explosives for Quarrying

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:25 IST

Bengaluru, India

The FIR said the Jai Bhim Sene had requested the Tehsildar to stop the 'illegal' mining activities (Representational Image: ANI)

Based on a complaint by the Yelahanka Tehsildar Anil Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and Radhamma

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA Munirathna has been booked under the Explosives Act and Karnataka Land Revenue Act along with three others for carrying out blasts to mine stones in a quarry at Hunasamaranahalli.

Based on a complaint by the Yelahanka Tehsildar Anil Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and Radhamma.

The FIR said the Jai Bhim Sene had requested the Tehsildar to stop the ‘illegal’ mining activities. The villagers too had staged a demonstration against the usage of explosives for quarrying.

Following the complaint, a field survey was carried out, where it was found that explosives were used for quarrying. These activities were damaging earth in that region, according to the FIR.

The sale of stones was also resulting in loss to the state government. The investigation also revealed that those mining the quarry did not have any permission from the competent authority, the FIR said.

