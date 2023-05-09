Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, No One Injured

A fire broke out at the Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area in the southwestern part of the city early Tuesday but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Information about the fire was received around 3.50 am following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

According to fire officials, the fire, which had spread to the operation theatre, intensive care unit (ICU) and the store room of the hospital, was brought under control around 5.30 am.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg tweeted, “Most dreaded things for firemen in fire incidents are cylinder blasts. But team DFS has always taken risks to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Delhi. A fire in Base hospital, Cantt, was received…team fought in presence of cylinder." Another senior fire official said oxygen and nitrogen cylinders were in the area where the fire broke out.

“After receiving information, our personnel rushed to the spot, along with fire tenders, fire pump and sky lift. When we reached the spot and entered the building, we saw oxygen and nitrogen cylinders were kept there. The fire was in a room which was next to the room where the cylinders were placed," he said “The fire was in OT, ICU and store room, where medical waste was stored. The defence fire staff was already working there before we started our operation. We entered the building from two sides and managed to doused the blaze around 5.30 am. Around 50 to 60 firemen worked and did not allow the fire to spread in the room where the cylinders were present," the official said.

Army officials said there is a defence fire service in a cantonment area that swings into action whenever such a situation arises.

