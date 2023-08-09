Fire at Shop in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, 21 Tenders Rushed

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory Wednesday morning in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control and a cooling operation is underway, they said.

“We received a call at 4.07 am about a fire in a plywood godown, following which we sent 3-4 fire tenders. At 5.29 am, it was declared as a Make-6 category fire, and currently, 21 fire tenders are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injury has been reported so far," Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Officer, Central Division, had earlier said.

A bystander said early action by authorities could have prevented the fire from spreading.

“The fire had broke out in Jagmohan Plywood. The fire tenders took more than one hour to arrive. We used our own fire extinguishers to try to control the blaze. The fire was restricted to one section of the premises but later spread. It could have been controlled if fire tenders had rushed a little," alleged one Karandeep Singh.

Morning visuals of the fire showed people salvaging material from the shop.