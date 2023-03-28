Fire at Warehouse in Delhi's Badarpur

A fire broke out at a warehouse in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, causing the building to collapse, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Information about the fire at the warehouse near Standford School was received at 10:50 pm on Monday, the officials said.

Nineteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 1.35 am, the fire department officials said.

They said cooling operation have been started.

