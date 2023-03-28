CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire at Warehouse in Delhi's Badarpur
Fire at Warehouse in Delhi's Badarpur

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 09:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Information about the fire at the warehouse near Standford School was received at 10:50 pm on Monday

Information about the fire at the warehouse near Standford School was received at 10:50 pm on Monday

Nineteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 1.35 am

A fire broke out at a warehouse in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, causing the building to collapse, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Information about the fire at the warehouse near Standford School was received at 10:50 pm on Monday, the officials said.

Nineteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 1.35 am, the fire department officials said.

They said cooling operation have been started.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 28, 2023, 09:22 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 09:22 IST