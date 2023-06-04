CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Fire Break Out at Hostel of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College; No Death Reported
1-MIN READ

Fire Break Out at Hostel of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College; No Death Reported

PTI

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The fire had affected the AC, furniture and clothes in a room on the first floor of the building. (Credits: Reuters/Representative)

The fire had affected the AC, furniture and clothes in a room on the first floor of the building. (Credits: Reuters/Representative)

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire had affected the AC, furniture and clothes in a room on the first floor of the building, a senior fire official said

Fire broke out at a hostel of the Maulana Azad Medical College here on Sunday morning but there was no loss of life, officials said.

According to them, the information about the blaze at the old boys hostel was received at 6.09 am .

top videos

    Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire had affected the AC, furniture and clothes in a room on the first floor of the building, a senior fire official said.

    Another fire broke out in the shanty in northwest Delhi’’s Jahangirpuri at 10.23 am. Eleven fire tenders have been rushed to the site, officials added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. fire
    2. fire breaks out
    3. hostel
    4. delhi
    first published:June 04, 2023, 14:50 IST
    last updated:June 04, 2023, 14:50 IST