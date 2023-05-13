Fire Breaks Out At A Government Hospital In Delhi's Shastri Park

A fire broke out early Saturday on the fifth floor of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, officials said.

According to fire officials, a fireman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The fire department received information regarding the fire at 12.16 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Furniture, AC, false ceiling in the meeting room on the fifth floor of the hospital caught fire, but no other casualty was reported, a senior fire official said, adding that the flames were doused within an hour.

During the firefighting operation, Sumit, a fireman, suffered a hand injury and was given first aid at the hospital, the officials said.

In another incident, a printing press shop caught fire in the Lodhi Colony area around 7.40 am. The fire was controlled by 10 am with the help of eight fire tenders, the officials added.