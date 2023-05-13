CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Breaks Out At A Government Hospital In Delhi's Shastri Park
Fire Breaks Out At A Government Hospital In Delhi's Shastri Park

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 16:42 IST

New Delhi, India

During the firefighting operation, Sumit, a fireman, suffered a hand injury and was given first aid at the hospital

During the firefighting operation, Sumit, a fireman, suffered a hand injury and was given first aid at the hospital (PTI)

The fire broke out on the 5th floor of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. The fire department was notified of the incident at 12.16 AM and 8 fire fighters were dispatched

A fire broke out early Saturday on the fifth floor of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, officials said.

According to fire officials, a fireman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The fire department received information regarding the fire at 12.16 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Furniture, AC, false ceiling in the meeting room on the fifth floor of the hospital caught fire, but no other casualty was reported, a senior fire official said, adding that the flames were doused within an hour.

    During the firefighting operation, Sumit, a fireman, suffered a hand injury and was given first aid at the hospital, the officials said.

    In another incident, a printing press shop caught fire in the Lodhi Colony area around 7.40 am. The fire was controlled by 10 am with the help of eight fire tenders, the officials added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    1. delhi
    2. fire
    3. Fire Department
    4. government hospital
    5. India
    first published:May 13, 2023, 16:42 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 16:42 IST