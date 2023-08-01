Fire Breaks Out at Fabric Dyeing Unit in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi | WATCH

A fire broke out at a cloth dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town in Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The blaze was put out in an hour and nobody was injured, he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A massive broke out at a dyeing factory in Ajanta Compound of Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi, Thane district earlier this evening. The houses around the factory have been vacated. Firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/7DL5rKX5Kn— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

The fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Three fire engines were rushed to the site, the official said. The unit was totally gutted. The cause of the fire was being probed, the official said.