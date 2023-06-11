CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; 20 Tenders Reach Spot

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 22:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The fire was reported on the upper floor of the factory and all the furniture of the floor was destroyed in it

A fire broke out on Sunday evening in a furniture factory in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area. Till now no causalities or injuries have been reported in it.

The blaze occurred on the upper floor of the factory and all the furniture of the floor was destroyed in it.

As of now, it is not clear what was the exact cause behind the fire.

According to officials, at least 20 fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the fire, news agency PTI reported.

The fire department received a call around 6 pm and as of now four fire engines are still at the spot.

The fire fighting operation is currently underway.

With agency inputs 

first published:June 11, 2023, 22:03 IST
last updated:June 11, 2023, 22:03 IST