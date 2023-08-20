CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Breaks Out at Garment Warehouse in South Delhi, 8 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot
Fire Breaks Out at Garment Warehouse in South Delhi, 8 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

August 20, 2023

New Delhi, India

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

A fire broke out at a garment warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

Information regarding the fire in the warehouse, located on the terrace of a building in South Extension Part-1 here, was received at 5.25 am, they added.

The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze, the officials said.

The building where the fire broke out comprises a basement, two floors and a terrace, they added.

