Fire Breaks Out at Godown in North Delhi

A fire broke out at a godown on Sunday in north Delhi’s Alipur area, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Alipur area of Delhi, 12 fire tenders present at the spotDetails awaited. pic.twitter.com/eO3O7WumU9 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

No injuries have been reported so far, the officials said.