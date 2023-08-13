CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire Breaks Out at Godown in North Delhi
Fire Breaks Out at Godown in North Delhi

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 19:04 IST

New Delhi, India

(Representative Image Reuters)

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

A fire broke out at a godown on Sunday in north Delhi’s Alipur area, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

No injuries have been reported so far, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
