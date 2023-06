A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in New Delhi’s Vaishali Colony on Friday. The incident took place after midnight at around 1:30 am at the New Born Child Hospital building. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescued at least 20 infants from the deadly blaze. As many as nine firefighting vehicles worked tirelessly to douse the fire in the hospital building.

The cause behind the incident is not immediately clear. More details are awaited.