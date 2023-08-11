CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College, No One Injured
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College, No One Injured

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 17:53 IST

New Delhi, India

A total of 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

The fire broke out in the Anatomy Department on the first floor of the Lady Hardinge Medical College

A fire broke out at the Lady Hardinge Medical College in central Delhi on Friday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, the fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the Anatomy Department on the first floor of the Lady Hardinge Medical College.

A call regarding the blaze was received around 2:30 pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The fire has been doused, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
August 11, 2023
last updated:August 11, 2023, 17:53 IST