Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College, No One Injured

A fire broke out at the Lady Hardinge Medical College in central Delhi on Friday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, the fire officials said.
The fire broke out in the Anatomy Department on the first floor of the Lady Hardinge Medical College.
A call regarding the blaze was received around 2:30 pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The fire has been doused, they said.