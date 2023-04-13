CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed EncounterBathinda News Karnataka ElectionsDelhi HeatwaveMumbai News
Home » India » Fire Breaks Out Near Helipad After CM Bommai's Landing in Udupi, Damage Averted
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out Near Helipad After CM Bommai's Landing in Udupi, Damage Averted

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 15:27 IST

Karnataka, India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja. (File Photo/ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja. (File Photo/ANI)

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's convoy had left the helipad for the temple

A major accident was averted at a helipad in the Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived en route to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the Chief Minister’s convoy had left the helipad to the temple.

Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage.

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade.

Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Basavaraj Bommai
  2. fire
  3. helipad
  4. karnataka
  5. Udupi
first published:April 13, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 15:27 IST