Fire Destroys Studio Where Actor Tunisha Sharma Was Found Dead
1-MIN READ

Fire Destroys Studio Where Actor Tunisha Sharma Was Found Dead

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. (Photo: Instagram)

Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. (Photo: Instagram)

The fire was put out by around 4 am on May 13, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation.

A fire destroyed a film studio, which was recently in the news following the death of actor Tunisha Sharma, in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on May 13. According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight.

The fire was put out by around 4 am on May 13, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. It was at Bhajanlal Studios where actor Tunisha Sharma (21) was found hanging in a washroom on the set of the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24, 2022.

    Her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetment. He walked out of jail on March 5 after securing bail. Khan is now in South Africa to take part in a popular reality show. A court has allowed him to travel abroad for work.

    DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Navneet Vyasan
    Navneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, culture, theatre, cinema and literature among other topics. He likes to...Read More
    May 13, 2023, 12:16 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 12:16 IST