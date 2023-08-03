CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » Fire Due to Leakage in IGL Pipeline in Greater Noida, None Hurt
1-MIN READ

Fire Due to Leakage in IGL Pipeline in Greater Noida, None Hurt

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:40 IST

Noida, India

Choubey said no person was injured in the incident but a motorcycle got charred in the fire. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Choubey said no person was injured in the incident but a motorcycle got charred in the fire. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The fire was reported around 3 pm in the Beta 2 police station area and has been doused, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said

A fire broke out in Greater Noida on Thursday after leakage of gas from an IGL pipeline allegedly due to an unauthorised excavation at an open site, officials said.

The fire was reported around 3 pm in the Beta 2 police station area and has been doused, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

“After getting information, teams were immediately dispatched to the site and the blaze was brought under control," he said.  “The fire broke out due to leakage in the IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) pipeline which happened because of unauthorised excavation at the site," the officer said.

Choubey said no person was injured in the incident but a motorcycle got charred in the fire.  He said officials of IGL also reached the site and the leakage has been fixed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 03, 2023, 19:40 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 19:40 IST