CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Home » India » Fire-fighters Rescue 10 People Stuck in Elevator at Delhi's South Extension
1-MIN READ

Fire-fighters Rescue 10 People Stuck in Elevator at Delhi's South Extension

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 23:44 IST

New Delhi, India

According to police, the 10 people got trapped inside the elevator around 12.45 am while trying to go to the ground floor of the building after coming out from a club on the third floor (Representative image: Shutterstock)

According to police, the 10 people got trapped inside the elevator around 12.45 am while trying to go to the ground floor of the building after coming out from a club on the third floor (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said they received a call at 5.42 am from South Extension about 10 people stuck in an elevator. The fire-fighters broke the glass window on the first floor of the building and rescued the people with the help of ladders

Fire-fighters rescued 10 people who got stuck inside the elevator of a building in the South Extension area here, officials said on Sunday.

They got stuck in the elevator at around 12.45 am, they added.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said they received a call at 5.42 am from South Extension about 10 people stuck in an elevator. The fire-fighters broke the glass window on the first floor of the building and rescued the people with the help of ladders.

According to police, the 10 people got trapped inside the elevator around 12.45 am while trying to go to the ground floor of the building after coming out from a club on the third floor.

“The first floor is owned by someone else and was locked. They first tried to get out of the elevator themselves and subsequently, called the maintenance staff.

After they were helped to get out of the elevator, they got stuck on the first floor since the entire floor was locked. They tried to get in touch with the first-floor owner but in vain," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She added that it is being looked into whether there was any foul play.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. delhi fire services
  2. fire breaks out
first published:July 16, 2023, 23:44 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 23:44 IST