Fire in Battery Box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Passengers Safe, Train Set To Move

The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat express is set to move towards Delhi as the defective batteries have been taken off. Examination revealed that the batter box was located in the undergear.

The West Central Railway reported a fire break out in one of the coaches of a Vande Bharat Express train at Madhya Pradesh’s Kurwai Kethora station early this morning.

Fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire by 7:58 am. However, all passengers are safe as the fire was limited to the battery box, officials said.

The traffic and power block of the coach have been sent for examination. The train will be dispatched soon after the examination. Officials said that as the fire broke out, electrical safety systems isolated the batteries.

In another incident last week, stones were pelted at a Vande Bharat Express train near Chennai. Passengers who were boarding the Mysuru-bound train reported the broken window panes to authorities.

Police had said that the stones might have pelted at the train between Basin Bridge and Chennai Central railway station.

In May this year, again stones were pelted at a Vande Bharat train near Chennai’s Arakkonam railway station.

Earlier in July, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the 28th rake of Vande Bharat Express trains will be saffron, adding that, it was inspired by the Tricolour.

The Made-in-India Vande Bharat is complete with state-of-the-art safety features including the KAVACH technology and provides the experience of travelling with a world-class comfort.

The first semi-high-speed train “Vande Bharat" was launched on New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The train can run up to 160 kmph and the advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures a smooth and safe journey for passengers.