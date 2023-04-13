CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fire in Delhi School Prompts Evacuation
Fire in Delhi School Prompts Evacuation

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 13:57 IST

New Delhi, India

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire. (Representational Image/PTI)

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire.

A school in southwest Delhi was evacuated on Thursday after a fire broke out, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the blaze in the school around 11:50 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A senior fire official said all students and teachers were safely moved out. The fire department was unable to share other details about the school.

The blaze started from a metre board and it has been now put out, he said.

No injuries or casualties were reported, he added.

