Fire in Delhi School Prompts Evacuation

A school in southwest Delhi was evacuated on Thursday after a fire broke out, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the blaze in the school around 11:50 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
A senior fire official said all students and teachers were safely moved out. The fire department was unable to share other details about the school.
The blaze started from a metre board and it has been now put out, he said.
No injuries or casualties were reported, he added.
