Fire Breaks Out in Army Tent in Siachen Glacier; 1 Officer Dead, 6 Injured

A fire broke out in an Army tent in Siachen glacier leaving one officer dead and six others injured. Three critically injured jawans were shifted to Chandigarh. The fire was doused before it got to the ammunition tent. A few tents were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

The deceased officer was identified as Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer. He succumbed to serious burn injuries sustained during the incident, a statement by Defence PRO said.

The injured officers are reported to be in stable condition, the statement added.

“A fire incident occurred at Siachen Glacier on July 19, 2023, at around 0300 hrs. Capt Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer, succumbed to serious burn injuries sustained during the unfortunate incident. Three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns. They have been safely air evacuated for further treatment. Condition of the injured personnel is reported to be stable," said Defence PRO, Leh.

The incident was reported at 3:30 am on Wednesday. According to officers, the initial cause behind the fire was a shot circuit. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fire. More details are awaited.