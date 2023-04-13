First Photo Proof of Khalistan, Kashmir Protests at London Indian Embassy Being Pak-Backed | Exclusive

These pictures are sufficient to prove that all protests at the Indian embassy in London are sponsored by Pakistan, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

These Khalistani and Kashmiri groups are backed by Islamabad as part of a strategy to bleed India, they added.

These pictures were clicked during routine celebrations at Pakistan’s embassy in London after protests, said the sources.

This is the first photo evidence that these groups are working together under the aegis of Pakistan, said the sources.

On March 19, supporters of the Khalistan movement pulled down the Indian flag at the country’s high commission in London and smashed the building’s window in a show of anger against the move to arrest separatist Amritpal Singh, who remains elusive.

The external affairs ministry had denounced the incident and summoned the UK’s deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to protest what it called the breach of security at the embassy in London.

On March 22, police removed temporary security barricades outside the British high commission in New Delhi.

