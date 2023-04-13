CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed EncounterBathinda News Karnataka ElectionsDelhi HeatwaveMumbai News
Home » India » First Photo Proof of Khalistan, Kashmir Protests at London Indian Embassy Being Pak-Backed | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

First Photo Proof of Khalistan, Kashmir Protests at London Indian Embassy Being Pak-Backed | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 19:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Among those present were separatists Gurcharan Singh of Dal Khalsa, Gurcharan Punnun and Paramjeet Singh Pamma. Pic/News18

Among those present were separatists Gurcharan Singh of Dal Khalsa, Gurcharan Punnun and Paramjeet Singh Pamma. Pic/News18

These pictures were clicked during routine celebrations at Pakistan’s embassy in London after protests, said the sources

These pictures are sufficient to prove that all protests at the Indian embassy in London are sponsored by Pakistan, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

These Khalistani and Kashmiri groups are backed by Islamabad as part of a strategy to bleed India, they added.

These pictures were clicked during routine celebrations at Pakistan’s embassy in London after protests, said the sources.

The photo evidence. Pic/News18

This is the first photo evidence that these groups are working together under the aegis of Pakistan, said the sources.

On March 19, supporters of the Khalistan movement pulled down the Indian flag at the country’s high commission in London and smashed the building’s window in a show of anger against the move to arrest separatist Amritpal Singh, who remains elusive.

RELATED NEWS

The external affairs ministry had denounced the incident and summoned the UK’s deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to protest what it called the breach of security at the embassy in London.

On March 22, police removed temporary security barricades outside the British high commission in New Delhi.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kashmir
  2. Khalistan
  3. london
  4. pakistan
first published:April 13, 2023, 19:20 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 19:29 IST