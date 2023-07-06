Fisherman Catches Pulasa Fish Weighing 15 Kg From Godavari River, Sells For Rs 9000

An Andhra Pradesh fisherman has hit the jackpot. Wondering why? He has caught a Pulasa fish weighing 15 kg. The fish, which belongs to the Pulasa variety, is found in the Godavari river that enters Bhurgampad Mandal of Andhra Pradesh. According to News 18 Telugu, the fisherman held an auction for it in the local market. Traders, who deal in the fish business, competed to buy this fish; and finally, an angler couple named Ponamanda Bhadram and Ratnam bought it for Rs 9,000. Pulasa fishes are highly consumed in the market. Pulasa fish, which is a very rare sight in the Godavari River, is rich in taste.

A similar incident was reported sometime back when a fisherman caught a Pulasa fish weighing 20 Kg.

Some fishermen have revealed another fact related to this creature. They said that it is difficult to find Pulasa fish in the Godavari River during the festival time. According to health experts, this fish is highly nutritious and most of the proteins required by a human being are present in this animal. The local natives also speak highly of this fish and said that everyone should taste Pulasa once in their life. Pulasa fish is expensive and even a small quantity costs more than Rs 15,000. Despite the rates, buyers leave no stone unturned to buy it.

According to a report published in Slurrp.com, tourists visit the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh for the Pulasa fish only. Pulasa Chepala Pulusu is one of the fish delicacies in Andhra Pradesh. In Telugu, Hilsa is called Pulasa, which is a household name in coastal districts, especially East and West Godavari. It is one of the finest but rare breeds of fish.

There was a time when Pulasa fish was not scarce in quantity. A steady growth in its demand was seen because of its exquisite quality and taste. These aspects lead to overfishing and it harmed the population of Hilsa fish. Reportedly, Peddalanka, Yedurlanka, Narsapuram, Kotipalli, and Dowleswaram are the perfect hunting spots for Pulasa fish.