Fishermen Explain The Reason Behind Receding Sea Water Level From Rameswaram Coastline

With summer almost here, the level of seawater is constantly receding in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram leaving fishermen in great distress. They are using bull carts and cattle to fetch fish from boats. The seawater from the coast recedes in the morning and is normal by the afternoon. While it has been a distress for the fishermen, the locals are also worried.

Speaking to News18 Tamil, Jerome, a fisherman from Rameswaram, explained why the water level of the sea has been constantly receding near the coastline. “It is normal for the water level to be low in summer. Every 6 hours the ocean currents change. From the outside, it looks like a wave but the current in the sea runs like a river for 6 hours on the right side and for 6 hours on the left side,” he added.

In summer, when the ocean currents depend on wind speed. This is usually a periodic occurrence. During the tsunami in 2004, the sea receded about 500 metres from the coastline, briefly exposing the submerged part of town before massive waves struck the coast causing damage and taking several lives along with it.

Most people in Rameshwaram are used to it. For the fishermen, they have to venture out into the sea irrespective of the situation to make a living.

One of the fishermen also stated that if the seawater rises to 6 feet to 7 feet, they go fishing without fear. “People who are not aware of the sea are afraid of this, but fishermen aren’t,” he added.

