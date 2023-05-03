Five Held for Killing Man, Keeping Mother Captive for Grabbing Property

Mumbai police have rescued an 80-year-old woman and arrested five persons for allegedly murdering her son and keeping her captive for grabbing her property, an official said on Wednesday.

The main accused in the case was a close relative of the woman, he said.

Officials of Chembur police station on Tuesday evening rescued the woman from a flat in suburban Powai.

A woman had approached Chembur Police on April 21 with the complaint that her 80-year-old sister Rohini Kamble and her son Vishal Kamble (44) had gone missing from the Chembur area since April 5.

Police first traced two men who had contacted Vishal last, and picked them up from Wadala and Powai areas, the official said.

During interrogation they admitted that they had killed Vishal on April 5 itself and kept his mother captive in a flat in Powai, he said.

The main accused had given the other four the contract to kill Vishal to take over his and his mother’s property and sell it off, the official said.

The mother-son duo were called to Panvel on the pretext of a property deal and from there they were abducted, he said.

The woman was given sedatives while she was kept captive inside the flat, he said.

The accused had forged documents to sell off her property, the official said.

It was not clear how Vishal was killed, he said, adding that further probe was on.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here