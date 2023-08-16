CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Delhi Murder CaseMonsoon NewsIndependence Day 2023
Home » India » Five People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-Rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal
1-MIN READ

Five People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-Rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 11:57 IST

Hyderabad, India

Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital (Representative Image/News18)

Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital (Representative Image/News18)

Two persons, among the four who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment

Five people died and two others were injured when a lorry, supposedly driven by a drunk man, hit an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in from the opposite direction in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal of the district around 7.30 am, they said adding three people died on the spot.

Two persons, among the four who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The deceased include honey sellers and the auto-rickshaw driver, a police official said.

They used to collect honey in the forest area and sold it in towns and the incident occurred when they were on their way to collect the substance, police said.

The lorry driver, who was allegedly drunk, was taken into custody, police said. Further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Telangana
  2. Warangal
  3. accident
first published:August 16, 2023, 11:57 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 11:57 IST