CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Supreme CourtCyclone MochaAmritsar BlastHeart AttackHeatwave

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceBJPINCJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
891102203

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » India » Five Workers Die While Cleaning Septic Tank in Maharashtra’s Parbhani District
1-MIN READ

Five Workers Die While Cleaning Septic Tank in Maharashtra’s Parbhani District

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:41 IST

Mumbai, India

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bhaucha Tanda area under the jurisdiction of Sonpeth Police Station. (Representative image)

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bhaucha Tanda area under the jurisdiction of Sonpeth Police Station. (Representative image)

According to the official, six labourers entered the septic tank located in a farm on Thursday afternoon. While cleaning the tank, they started feeling suffocated and fell unwell

Five workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, police said on Friday. Another worker accompanying them was in serious condition and admitted to a hospital in the district, around 500km from Mumbai, an official said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bhaucha Tanda area under the jurisdiction of Sonpeth Police Station, he said.

According to the official, six labourers entered the septic tank located in a farm on Thursday afternoon. While cleaning the tank, they started feeling suffocated and fell unwell.

All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where five of the workers were declared dead on arrival, he said.

top videos

    An accidental death case was registered at the Sonpeth police station and a probe was underway, said the official.

    In July 2022, the government informed the Lok Sabha that 188 people had died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2019.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. maharashtra
    first published:May 13, 2023, 08:41 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 08:41 IST