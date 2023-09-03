Fizz, Flavor, and Fun: The Allure of Tonic-Enhanced Cocktails

Cocktails with tonics offer a delightful fusion of flavors, blending the effervescent charm of tonic water with a spectrum of spirits and ingredients. These concoctions have risen to prominence as a refreshing choice for those seeking a balance between complexity and simplicity in their libations. The quinine-infused tonic water serves as the ideal companion, enhancing the nuances of gin, vodka, rum, or even non-alcoholic alternatives. From classic Gin and Tonic to modern twists like the Aperol Spritz, these cocktails with Vaum tonics showcase creativity in mixology, delivering a harmonious marriage of botanicals, fruits, and spirits that tantalize the palate and invigorate the senses.

Mango Fig Spritzer :Glass : Tall Glass/ Highball glassIngredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin , 10 ml Campari , 15ml Mango Juice, Vaum Mango Fig sparkling botanicals.

Garnish : Chilli Salt, Slice Of Lime

Method : Rim a Tall Glass with Chili Salt, Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice , add the Campari and Mango Juice to it and stir. Top it off with Vaum Mango Fig sparkling botanical. Add Slice of Lime.

PS : This can be made in a Vaum bottle as a bottled cocktail by adding all ingredients in a Vaum mango fig bottle.

2. Cucumber Mint Refresher

Glass : Tall Glass/Highball glass

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin , , Vaum Cucumber Mint sparkling botanicals.

Garnish : Sliced Cucumber , Mint Sprig

Method : Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice , Top it off with Vaum Cucumber Mint sparkling botanical.

Garnish with the sliced Cucumber and Mint Sprig.

3. Gardenia :

Glass : Short/ Lowball Glass.

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin ,15ml Lime Juice , Vaum Elderflower Rosemary sparkling botanicals.

Garnish : Rosemary Sprig

Method : Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice & add Lime Juice, Top it off with Vaum Elderflower rosemary sparkling botanical.

Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

4. Gin Paloma :

Glass : Highball Glass.

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin ,15ml Lime Juice , Vaum Grapefruit Rosemary sparkling botanicals.

Garnish : Salt Rim , Grapefruit Slice .

Method : Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice & add Lime Juice, Top it off with Grapefruit rosemary sparkling botanical.

Garnish with a salt rim and add a cut grapefruit slice (Jalapeno slice ( optional))

5. Low Cal Elevated GnT

Glass : Gin Goblet.

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin ,15ml Lime Juice , Vaum Classic Indian Tonic.

Garnish : slices of strawberry and black peppercorn

Method : Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice & add Lime Juice, Top it off with Vaum Classic Indian tonic water

Garnish with some cut strawberries and cracked peppercorn.