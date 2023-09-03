CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Fizz, Flavor, and Fun: The Allure of Tonic-Enhanced Cocktails
1-MIN READ

Fizz, Flavor, and Fun: The Allure of Tonic-Enhanced Cocktails

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 16:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The quinine-infused tonic water serves as the ideal companion, enhancing the nuances of gin, vodka, rum, or even non-alcoholic alternatives

Cocktails with tonics offer a delightful fusion of flavors, blending the effervescent charm of tonic water with a spectrum of spirits and ingredients. These concoctions have risen to prominence as a refreshing choice for those seeking a balance between complexity and simplicity in their libations. The quinine-infused tonic water serves as the ideal companion, enhancing the nuances of gin, vodka, rum, or even non-alcoholic alternatives. From classic Gin and Tonic to modern twists like the Aperol Spritz, these cocktails  with Vaum tonics showcase creativity in mixology, delivering a harmonious marriage of botanicals, fruits, and spirits that tantalize the palate and invigorate the senses. 

 

  1. Mango Fig Spritzer :Glass : Tall Glass/ Highball glassIngredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin , 10 ml Campari , 15ml Mango Juice, Vaum Mango Fig sparkling botanicals.
    Garnish : Chilli Salt,  Slice Of Lime

Method :  Rim a Tall Glass with Chili Salt, Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice , add the Campari and Mango Juice to it and stir. Top it off with Vaum Mango Fig sparkling botanical. Add Slice of Lime.

PS : This can be made in a Vaum bottle as a bottled cocktail by adding all ingredients in a Vaum mango fig bottle.

2. Cucumber Mint Refresher 

Glass : Tall Glass/Highball glass

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin , , Vaum Cucumber Mint sparkling botanicals.

Garnish : Sliced Cucumber , Mint Sprig

Method :   Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice ,  Top it off with Vaum Cucumber Mint sparkling botanical.

Garnish with the sliced Cucumber and Mint Sprig.

3. Gardenia :

Glass : Short/ Lowball Glass.

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin ,15ml Lime Juice , Vaum Elderflower Rosemary sparkling botanicals.

Garnish : Rosemary Sprig

Method :   Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice & add Lime Juice, Top it off with Vaum Elderflower rosemary sparkling botanical.

Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

4. Gin Paloma :

Glass : Highball Glass.

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin ,15ml Lime Juice , Vaum Grapefruit Rosemary sparkling botanicals.

Garnish : Salt Rim , Grapefruit Slice .

Method :   Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice & add Lime Juice, Top it off with Grapefruit rosemary sparkling botanical.

Garnish with a salt rim and add a cut grapefruit slice (Jalapeno slice ( optional))

5. Low Cal Elevated GnT

Glass : Gin Goblet.

Ingredients : Ice, 30 ml Gin ,15ml Lime Juice , Vaum Classic Indian Tonic.

Garnish : slices of strawberry and black peppercorn

Method :   Pour 30ml Gin over lots of Ice & add Lime Juice, Top it off with Vaum Classic Indian tonic water

Garnish with some cut strawberries and cracked peppercorn.

About the Author
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!...Read More
first published:September 03, 2023, 16:26 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 16:35 IST