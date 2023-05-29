CHANGE LANGUAGE
Flight Operations Hit at Mangaluru Airport
Flight Operations Hit at Mangaluru Airport

May 29, 2023, 12:34 IST

Karnataka, India

Incoming flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were also delayed.(Representational Image)

A release from the MIA here said a technical issue with the runway lighting, flights to and from Mangaluru were affected

The flight operations, both arrival and departure, at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) were affected due to technical issues.

A release from the MIA here said a technical issue with the runway lighting, flights to and from Mangaluru were affected. The issue started around 7 pm on Sunday.

    The IndiGo flight from Mumbai (6E5188) was diverted to Kannur International Airport. The departure of the Air India Express flight to Bahrain (IX 789), scheduled at 8.05 pm, was put on hold.

    Incoming flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were also delayed, the release said, adding that the technical issue was resolved after 9.30 pm.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
