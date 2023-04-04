CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ram Navami ViolenceIndia-ChinaKerala Train FireDelhi WeatherCovid Cases
Home » India » Flight Services Hit Due to Heavy Downpour at Bengaluru Airport and Surrounding Areas
1-MIN READ

Flight Services Hit Due to Heavy Downpour at Bengaluru Airport and Surrounding Areas

Published By: Debalina Dey

PTI

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 21:01 IST

Bengaluru, India

View of waterlogged 11th Cross Road in Bellandur following heavy rains, in Bengaluru on Oct. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

View of waterlogged 11th Cross Road in Bellandur following heavy rains, in Bengaluru on Oct. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM, an airport official said

Fourteen flights were diverted and six departures were delayed on Tuesday evening due to a heavy downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli on the city outskirts where the Kempegowda International Airport is located, airport authorities said.

Strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM, an airport official said.

“Overall 14 flights were diverted. 12 were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and one to Hyderabad. Airline wise count – seven Indigo Flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines and one each of Go Air and Air India. Six departures were delayed," the official told PTI.

The official added that the normal operations have resumed.

RELATED NEWS

“Flights diverted to Chennai are being refueled and will return to Bengaluru shortly," she said.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday evening.

Due to the heavy downpour, traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli.

On the other hand, there was no rainfall in the central region of the city.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Debalina Dey
Debalina Dey is a chief sub-editor with over nine years of experience at the desk. An English Honours graduate from Calcutta University, Debalina also...Read More
Tags:
  1. bengaluru
  2. rain
first published:April 04, 2023, 20:42 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 21:01 IST