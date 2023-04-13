Flip Through Book While In Traffic, Pune Rickshaw Driver’s Brilliant Idea Rescues People From Boredom

An auto-rickshaw driver in Pune has come up with a million-dollar idea to save fellow Punekars from boredom while being stuck in traffic. Prashant Kambale, who drives an auto-rickshaw in Pune, has stacked books in his vehicle for passengers to read while waiting for the traffic to clear. Kambale’s efforts to create a mobile library in his auto-rickshaw are being hailed.

As an avid reader, Prashant Kambale used to keep some books in his auto-rickshaw to read while stuck in traffic. Gradually, he realized that some of his passengers also liked to read books.

One day, Kambale met Priyanka Chaudhari, who works for an open library initiative. Chaudhari advised Kambale to set up a small library in his auto-rickshaw and promised to provide him with books for the same.

Kambale has been running the mobile library in his auto-rickshaw for the past three years. Thousands of people have benefited from his library while traveling, and he also distributes books for free. Some passengers even donate books for his noble initiative.

Overwhelming public response

Prashant Kambale said, “Passengers traveling in my auto-rickshaw have loved the idea of a mobile library. Many of them call me if they have to hire an auto-rickshaw because I carry books in my vehicle. They flip through books while traveling.”

Priyanka Chaudhari added, “Our endeavor is to popularize the Marathi language among common people. With the help of our open library system, we are making books in Marathi available to people. We have also started a mobile library through this initiative, and Prashant Kambale has been a great help to us. With our help, he now has different kinds of books available in his auto-rickshaw, and readers are reaching out to him."

