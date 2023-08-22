Flying Squirrels To African Gray Parrot, Virgin Earth's Aviary In Ooty Is Heaven For Bird Enthusiasts

The Virgin Earth in Ooty, Tamil Nadu is a tourist village that offers visitors an opportunity to be one with nature. The place houses a bird kingdom, aka, an aviary that also gives people an experience to fish, barbeque, set up a campfire, see the aquarium, pick their own vegetables and witness a picturesque sunset.

Nestled amidst the lush yet spectacular landscape in Ooty’s Virgin Earth, the bird park has been attracting a lot of visitors as it offers a mesmerising experience for nature enthusiasts, birdwatchers and visitors, in general, to connect with the vibrant birdlife. Spread across a vast land, the aviary houses a carefully curated diverse bird species both indigenous and exotic.

It boasts a wide variety of parrots including a bird native to South Africa, called African Gray Parrot. What makes this bird unique is that it has the memory capacity of a six-year-old and experts consider them to be one of the most intelligent birds in the world.

At this aviary, one can also find Silver Pheasant, which is native to China. The bird looks like a peacock and is known to mostly live in cold regions only. You can also see the California Quail. Such birds are known to be found in the dense forests of California only. They make a rare noise which makes them unique.

At the Virgin Earth aviary, you can spot American Cayuga Duck. Reportedly, it is the most valuable bird species. What makes this duck different is that it changes its colour. When it is a duckling, it is black in colour and by the time it matures, it turns green. They are quite expensive to maintain as well.

Apart from this, the bird kingdom also houses flying squirrels and different varieties of parrots are maintained and bred here. To make the experience unforgettable, the place allows tourists to interact with parrots by playing with them and offering sunflower seeds. Visitors can spend a long time in the aviary during the open hours and enjoy their visit.