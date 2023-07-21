Foiled LoC Infiltration Bid Shows JeM Wants to Enter UP to Attack Hindu Leaders, Saints: Intel Sources | Exclusive

The recent infiltration bid at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, which was foiled by the troops on Wednesday, suggested that the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) now wants to enter Uttar Pradesh to attack Hindu leaders and saints, according to intelligence sources.

“Their chatter shows they want to eliminate some Hindu leaders and saints who are constantly speaking against Muslims and terrorism. They are upset with some leaders who are speaking against Muslims and Islam,” sources said.

ALSO READ | Mission LoC-ate: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed, Infiltration Bid Foiled in Kashmir | Exclusive

Numerous modules busted by the intelligence agencies and National Investigation Agency (NIA) indicate that the JeM has recently been actively engaged in reviving their own India terror network through their contacts, said sources.

Even as Pakistan has been under enormous international pressure to dismantle the terror network, outfits such as JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) hardly remain under control and keep dispatching their terrorists through various infiltration routes, said sources.

THE RECENT ENCOUNTER

The encounter at the LoC in Kupwara is a case in point. News18 had reported how two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed on Wednesday as alert troops foiled the infiltration bid in Macchal sector based on an intelligence input.

Four AK rifles, six hand grenades and ammunition have been recovered.

“The group was trained by Sajid Jatt and can handle sophisticated weapons,” according to local sources.

Large number of recoveries have also happened.

Meanwhile, security forces on Monday found two improvised explosive devices in the Handwara forests in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “Based on a specific information, Army along with Police launched a well-coordinated search and destruction operation at Wodhpura Forest in the wee hours. In the joint operation, two IEDs — weighing approximately five kilograms and seven kilograms — were recovered from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701," a police spokesman said.

With PTI Inputs