CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsMumbai Viral VideoShimla Truck AccidentNuh Violence
Home » India » Following Nuh Riots, VHP to Resume Jalabhishek Yatra from Aug 28-31, Asks Haryana Govt to Ensure Security
1-MIN READ

Following Nuh Riots, VHP to Resume Jalabhishek Yatra from Aug 28-31, Asks Haryana Govt to Ensure Security

Reported By: Swati Bhan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 00:31 IST

Chandigarh, India

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters burn an effigy during a protest against the violence in Haryana's Nuh district, in Jabalpur. (File pic/PTI)

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters burn an effigy during a protest against the violence in Haryana's Nuh district, in Jabalpur. (File pic/PTI)

In an official communication, the Visha Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that a mahapanchayat will be held in Manesar to plan for the procession

Less than ten days after its Jalabhishek Yatra came under attack in Haryana’s Nuh district and was followed by large-scale riots, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday announced that it would resume the procession from August 28. A VHP statement said that the yatra will conclude on August 31, coinciding with the end of the Hindu month of Shravan.

The yatra was attacked on July 31, triggering riots that left six people dead and 88 injured.

The VHP in its official communication said that a mahapanchayat will be held in Manesar to plan for the procession.

VHP leaders said the disruption of the yatra had hurt the sentiments of the people and mahapanchayats were being organised in Haryana to listen to them and take a further decision on the yatra.

They added that they had asked the state government to ensure safety and security arrangements so that the yatra can be completed at the earliest.

About the Author
Swati Bhan
Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More
Tags:
  1. haryana
  2. Nuh
  3. vhp
first published:August 10, 2023, 00:31 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 00:31 IST