Following Nuh Riots, VHP to Resume Jalabhishek Yatra from Aug 28-31, Asks Haryana Govt to Ensure Security

Less than ten days after its Jalabhishek Yatra came under attack in Haryana’s Nuh district and was followed by large-scale riots, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday announced that it would resume the procession from August 28. A VHP statement said that the yatra will conclude on August 31, coinciding with the end of the Hindu month of Shravan.

The yatra was attacked on July 31, triggering riots that left six people dead and 88 injured.

The VHP in its official communication said that a mahapanchayat will be held in Manesar to plan for the procession.

VHP leaders said the disruption of the yatra had hurt the sentiments of the people and mahapanchayats were being organised in Haryana to listen to them and take a further decision on the yatra.

They added that they had asked the state government to ensure safety and security arrangements so that the yatra can be completed at the earliest.