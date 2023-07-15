'Forced Me To Sleep With His Friend': Noida Woman Accuses Husband of 'Wife-swapping'; 9 Booked

A woman lodged an FIR against her husband for alleged “wife-swapping" and forcing her to establish physical relations with other men in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

In her complaint, she alleges that her husband made her forcefully drink alcohol, and asked her to get physically involved with his friend at a house party, according to India Today.

She said that at a party last year, her husband forced her to sleep with his friend, and in turn, he would do the same to his friend’s wife.

Based on her statement, the police have booked 9 people in the matter.

She approached the police on June 23, and she stays with her husband’s family in Noida sector 137.

She also claims that after getting married, her husband’s family has been pressurizing her to become more “modern."

According to the woman, her mother-in-law used to decide on what days she should have physical intimacy with her husband, India Today said.

Further investigation into the matter continues.