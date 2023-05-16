Non-Hindus' 'Forced' Entry in Trimbakeshwar Temple: SIT Formed, Oppn Raise Communal Tension Concerns

Two days after a group of youth from a different religion tried to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nasik, the Maharashtra government has registered an FIR and ordered an Special Investigation Team (SIT) under an Additional Director General rank official to probe the matter.

The Home Minister’s office confirmed the arrest of four Trimbakeshwar residents on Tuesday and a case has been registered against then under Sections 295 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

Notably, the SIT will investigate not only the recent incident on May 13 but also an alleged similar incident from last year.

Rise in Communal Violence Incidents

Hindutva organisations have called for action against the youths, while the Opposition has voiced concerns regarding the increasing incidents of communal tension in the state.

Over the past week, two cases of communal violence have occurred in Akole and Shegaon.

The local temple organisation alleges that youths from a different religion attempted to enter the temple despite a clearly displayed sign allowing entry only to Hindus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said strict action will be taken in the matter. “I have given directions to take strict action in the matter. Law and order is the responsibility of the State. And strict action will be taken against those guilty,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, upon appointing the SIT, announced that it would investigate a similar incident that reportedly occurred last year during the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) regime.

‘Forcibly’ Enter Temple

One of the individuals who was holding the flowers during the incident on Saturday informed reporters that he had been aware of the temple rules since childhood and that they had been offering incense at the temple steps for many years. “There was no intention to go inside the temple", he clarified while speaking to a group of local reporters in Nasik.

While Hindutva organisations have alleged that it was an attempt to forcefully enter the temple, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane a political dimension to the issue on Tuesday by calling it as an act by “jihadists" that needed to be prevented.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the alleged attempt to demand entry and offer incense to God at the Trimbakeshwar Temple is “deeply concerning."

State President-BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha Chitra Kishor Wagh thanked deputy chief minister Fadnavis for promptly registering an FIR and establishing a probe in the trespass incident.

She pointed out that such “infiltrations" began during former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government and criticised his lack of action."…then Uddhav Thackeray was blindfolded when desecration of God religion was going on. Now SIT is going to investigate those incidents too. This is not a weak government of Uddhav Thackeray, but a strong government of Shinde-Fadnavis who is ready to protect God and religion," she said.

Expressing concern over the incidents of communal violence in Maharashtra, NCP State President and former Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the Home Department needs to investigate the matter thoroughly

“It is a matter of concern that a riot-like atmosphere is being created in different places in Maharashtra and the Home Department should take steps to get to the bottom of this incident,” Patil said while speaking to media.

He stressed the importance of preventing communal riots, whether they arise from misunderstandings or deliberate actions, and called for proactive measures to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Patil urged the state government to take immediate steps to address the situation and ensure that such incidents are prevented from recurring.