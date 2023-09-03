'Forcing Me to Marry Maulana': Assam Doctor Alleges Threat from Family for Embracing Hinduism; CM Orders Probe

A doctor in Assam, who recently converted to Hinduism from Islam has alleged a threat by her family, forcing her to go into hiding. Her family, however, claimed that their daughter had been kidnapped and sought the help of police to locate her.

Meanwhile, a video by Dr Alima Aktar has surfaced in which she claimed to be safe and said she is voluntarily staying away for her safety. Dr Alima’s uncle Shahab Uddin Khan has denied the allegations.

In the video, Dr Alima said she had angered her family by converting to Hinduism and they have threatened to kill her, forcing her to go into hiding.

She further claimed that her family wanted to marry her off to an elderly maulvi. Dr Alima also demanded Rs 9 lakh from her father.

The doctor refused to disclose her location saying the video was shot at an airport and that she is completely safe.

The matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, who directed the DGP to investigate the issue.

“Take action as per Law after a proper enquiry @gpsinghips," Sarma wrote on X, sharing a post with the doctor’s video.

On the other hand, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) to the Director General of Police GP Singh, the doctor’s brother, Wakil Khan said his elder sister had gone missing on August 17 from Hapjan Primary Health Centre in Tinsukia.

Responding to the post, DGP Singh wrote, “She has posted a video online indicating that she faces death threat from her family. Please be advised that any such threat is unlawful and would attract penal action."

Khan replied to Singh saying they had received a demand for Rs nine lakh and dismissed the video as ‘totally baseless’.

He stressed that his sister could be in ‘some distress condition’ and requested the DGP to trace her.

Singh later assured that the matter is under investigation.

(With PTI inputs)