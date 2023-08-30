CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Former CM Kumaraswamy Hospitalised After Complaining of Weakness and Discomfort
1-MIN READ

Former CM Kumaraswamy Hospitalised After Complaining of Weakness and Discomfort

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 17:31 IST

Bengaluru, India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

The 63-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said in a health bulletin, adding that he has responded well

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after complaining of weakness and discomfort.

The 63-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said in a health bulletin, adding that he has responded well.

”Currently, Kumaraswamy is haemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent and he has been kept under close observation, ” it said. “Let us collectively send our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery,” it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 30, 2023, 17:20 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 17:31 IST