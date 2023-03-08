Former Meghalaya Minister AH Scott Dies at 93

Meghalaya’s former Finance minister AH Scott Lyngdoh died of old age here, family sources said on Wednesday.

He was 93.

”Bah Scott died of old age last night. His last rites will be held tomorrow at the Jaiaw Presbyterian cemetery at Weiking,” a close family member told PTI.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Scott was also a former bureaucrat and had served as chief secretary of Mizoram.

Post retirement in 1987, he plunged into electoral politics and had represented Jaiaw constituency in the city as an MLA in 1993 and 2003 and had also served as Meghalaya’s Finance minister.

