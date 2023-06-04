Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Claims He is Receiving Death Threats in Dawood's Name, Probe Begins

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Aryan Khan drug bust case, has claimed that he and his family have been receiving death threats in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, Wankhede informed about the threats to Mumbai police and said that he was receiving them through a fake Twitter account.

Wankhede has reportedly informed senior officers of Mumbai Police and they are looking into the matter. A further investigation regarding the same is also underway, ANI said.

Wankhede had alleged death threats against him and his wife last month too.

The CBI had registered a corruption case against Wankhede who was leading the investigation in a case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Wankhede was accused by one of NCB’s independent witnesses of taking Rs 8 crore as a bribe.

It has been alleged that Wankhede along with his officers VV Singh and Ashish Ranjan and two more civilians, who acted as punchas in this case, tried to extort extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family.

On October 27, 2021, Mumbai Police appointed an ACP-level officer to investigate the allegations levelled against Wankhede. He was eventually transferred to the Director General of Taxpayers’ Services (DGTS) in Chennai because of a “shoddy" investigation in connection with the case.

As of now, the Bombay High Court has extended Wankhede’s interim protection till June 8.

Wankhede had shot fame in 2020 during his stint as the Mumbai Zonal Director of the NCB after the probe into the drugs cases post the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which several other film personalities were targeted.

His popularity rose even further following the October 2021 arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, after a raid on an alleged drug party aboard a cruise ship, though Aryan Khan was awarded a clean chit by the NCB months later.