Former Odisha MLA Sentenced to Life for Wife's Murder, Case Closed After Nearly Three Decades

In a significant ruling, Ramamurthy Gomango, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), has been handed a life sentence for the murder of his wife. The announcement came from the Additional District Judge (ADJ-III) in Bhubaneswar, concluding a case that dates back to 1995.

In addition to his life imprisonment under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a Rs 50,000 fine was also imposed on Gomango. If he fails to pay the fine, he would have to serve an additional one-year term in jail.

A further fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed under section 201 of IPC, defaulting which would lead to a six-month imprisonment.

The conviction of Gomango, a former legislator from the Gunupur Assembly constituency, was declared on June 24 by the court specializing in MLA and MP cases. This ruling was based on the testimonies of 11 witnesses and 15 case-related documents. The charges relate to Gomango’s brutal killing of his then-five-month-pregnant wife in 1995.

As per reports, the body of Gomango’s wife, Sashirekha, was found with severe burn injuries at their residence in Bhubaneswar on August 29, 1995.

An initial probe by Kharavel Nagar Police Station labelled the case as an unnatural death. However, further investigation led to its reclassification as murder under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

Gomango served the Gunupur constituency in the Odisha Assembly twice. First, as a Janata Dal MLA from 1990 to 1995, and later as a BJP MLA from 2000 to 2004.

He was defeated in the 2004 Assembly elections by Hemabati Gamang, a Congress candidate. He left the BJP in 2009 and rejoined in 2014, but failed to secure a win in the Assembly polls that year.