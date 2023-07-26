Former UK PM Tony Blair Meets CM Naveen Patnaik, Praises Odisha's 5T Initiative

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and discussed the economic development and growth of the state and its future perspectives.

This comes after the Odisha government signed an MoU with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) on July 21 under which TBI agreed to provide free policy support and assistance in developing a comprehensive economic strategy for the state.

The Chief Minister welcomed the preliminary suggestions by TBI and suggested that the cooperation will help in securing balanced industrial growth and resultant inclusive benefit to citizens.

Blair congratulated the Odisha government and CM Patnaik on the state’s success and growth in various sectors. He also praised the 5T initiative for bringing transformative changes in governance.

As per the preliminary suggestions, the TBI will deploy a 4-member team for 24 months. This project team will work under the direct guidance of TBI’s leadership and its network of global experts in collaboration with Odisha officials.

Headquartered in London and founded in 2016, TBI is helmed by Former Prime Minister of the UK Tony Blair.

TBI works in over 45 countries and its expertise include governance, foreign policy, investments, infrastructure and cities, climate and energy, and human capital.

In Odisha, the project team will undertake a range of activities such as current-state analysis, external benchmarking, roadmap design, capacity development, and effective communication of core reforms to enhance adoption.

Prioritization of emerging industries and the development of multimodal transport logistics will be the main agenda to supercharge growth.