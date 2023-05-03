CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Pays Surprise Visit to Roadside Eatery in Andhra to Taste Idlis
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Pays Surprise Visit to Roadside Eatery in Andhra to Taste Idlis

Reported By: PV Ramana Kumar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 23:54 IST

Vijayawada, India

Naidu arrived from Gannavaram specifically to savor the local favorite paaka idlis at this modest eatery in Municipal Employees Colony. (Image: special arrangement)

Naidu expressed concern about the health consequences of consuming fast food like pizzas and burgers, urging parents to introduce their children to Indian culinary traditions

In a delightful turn of events, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu visited a roadside eatery in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada to taste idlis. The owner and patrons of SSS Idli Center were pleasantly surprised by Naidu’s unanticipated visit with former minister Kamineni Srinivasa Rao.

Naidu arrived from Gannavaram specifically to savor the local favorite paaka idlis at this modest eatery in Municipal Employees Colony.

After enjoying the ghee-infused idlis, he commended owner Krishna Prasad on the dish’s quality and encouraged everyone to embrace traditional Indian cuisine.

Naidu expressed concern about the health consequences of consuming fast food like pizzas and burgers, urging parents to introduce their children to Indian culinary traditions.

He emphasised the unrivaled taste of the food prepared by one’s own mother and the importance of traditional meals for both physical health and cultural vitality.

SSS Idli Center, founded 40 years ago by Mallikarjuna Rao, has become a popular destination for paaka idlis, attracting notable visitors.

Owner Krishna Prasad expressed his delight at Naidu’s visit and appreciation of the idlis served at his establishment.

