Former WAPCOS CMD Booked in Disproportionate Assets Case After CBI Seized Rs 20 Cr Cash
1-MIN READ

Former WAPCOS CMD Booked in Disproportionate Assets Case After CBI Seized Rs 20 Cr Cash

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 20:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Searches were conducted today around at 19 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad at the premises of the accused. (Photo: News18)

Searches were conducted today around at 19 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad at the premises of the accused. (Photo: News18)

The CBI said the accused during the tenure from April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2019, had possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a former CMD of WAPCOS and his family members for alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Searches were conducted today around at 19 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of huge cash of Rs 20 crore (approximately), a large quantity of jewellery, valuable items and incriminating documents.

The CBI said the accused during the tenure from April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2019, had possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income.

Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited  (WAPCOS) is a Government of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The CBI further alleged that the accused after retiring from the service had started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based in Delhi. The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh.

The accused Rajinder Kumar Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal and daughter-in-law Komal Singal have been booked.

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
first published:May 02, 2023, 20:45 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 20:48 IST