Four Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank in Bihar's Saharsa

Four people have died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Bihar’s Saharsa district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the owner of the house, Kailash Choudhary (55), and three labourers — Asharfi Shah (65), Sushil Kumar (25) and Shambhu Shah (45) – were cleaning the septic tank in Mahisarho village in Mahishi police station area on Monday evening.

Choudhary was a construction worker by profession and had gotten down into the tank to help the labourers. Saharsa (Sadar) Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha told PTI, “The incident took place at the residence of Kailash Choudhary around 5 pm on Monday when four people were cleaning the septic tank. When a fifth person was about to enter the tank, he noticed that the four had fallen unconscious and raised an alarm."

They were taken to a hospital in Mahishi where three of them were declared brought dead by doctors, while another person died in a medical establishment in Saharsa, he said, adding that local police are investigating the matter.